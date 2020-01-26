Mary M. Tormey, 88, of Temple died Saturday Jan 26, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Mary M. Tormey, 88, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. Ms. Tormey died Saturday, Jan. 25, at a local care center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save