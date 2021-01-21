Joshua Lee McLerran
Joshua Lee McLerran, 33, of Cameron peacefully passed Sunday, January 17, 2021 in the Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas. Memorial services will be held 10:30 Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Oak Hill Cemetery Pavilion in Cameron, Texas.
Joshua was born July 24, 1987 in the Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple to James Lovell McLerran and Linda Faye (Johnson) Chumchal. After graduating from Llano High School in 2006, he attended Texas State Technical College in Waco, Texas. He was working for O’Reilly Auto Parts in Cameron for several years and was the Owner/Operator of Josh’s Délicieux Baked Goods. Josh was preceded in death by his sister, Jessica and grandparents, Bob and Linda Harris, and Graham McLerran.
He is survived by his father, James McLerran and wife Suzanne of Caldwell; mother, Linda Faye Chumchal and husband David of Windcrest; brothers, Justin McLerran and wife Vennessa of Alice, nieces, Jessica and Kyley McLerran, and Jeffrey McLerran and wife Kayla of Live Oak, nephews, Carson McLerran and Jayden Rodriguez; grandmother, Nina McLerran of Cameron; fur-children, Neo and Yeti; fur-nephews, Duke, Buddy, and Bandit; fur-niece, Luna; and many family members.
Arrangements made by Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron, Texas.
Memorials may be made to the Cherokee Home for Children.
