Services for Carrie Bonner “Mom-Mee” Burleson, 98, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple with Dr. C.E. Maze and the Rev. Paul Burleson officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories in Temple.
Mrs. Burleson died Friday, Feb. 4, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 14, 1923, in Baileyville to Leon C. and Elnora Whitfield Bonner. She attended Dunbar High School. She was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church for more than 80 years and served as an usher, in the Culinary Ministry, the Mary Circle and the Women’s Ministry. She married Ralph C. Burleson on Oct. 25, 1940. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband; three sons, the Rev. Charles Edward Burleson, Ralph Lynn Burleson and Howard Leon Burleson.
Survivors include a son, the Rev. Paul Burleson of Denver, Colo.; five daughters, the Rev. Maurine Burleson Chaney, Lovie O Williams, and Gerda Burleson, all of Temple, and Dallas L. Burleson and Hazel Burleson, both of Denver, Colo.; a brother, Eugene Bonner of Los Angeles; 21 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and 31 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.