BELTON — Services for Margie Bruton, 94, of Dripping Springs will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Micah Morris officiating.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mrs. Bruton died Tuesday, May 10, at an Austin hospital.
She was born Sept. 18, 1927, in Little Flock to Lonzo Millous and Mona Adele Bridges Lawson. She married William Edward Bruton in 1949. She attended Wildwood Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Nancy Henry of Dripping Springs; two sons, Jim Bruton of Pampa and Jerry Bruton of Dripping Springs; a brother, C.L. Lawson of Little River-Academy; nine grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Wildwood Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.