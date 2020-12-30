ROCKDALE — Services for Gloria June Sanders Biehle, 78, of Longview and formerly of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Troy Bayne officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Biehle died Saturday, Dec. 26, at a Longview nursing home.
She was born Sept. 11, 1942, in San Angelo to Virgil and Mary Eunice Sanders. She graduated from Lakeview High School. She married Robert Ray Biehle on April 20, 1961, in San Angelo. She worked for the office of David Pendelton. She owned an oil painting studio. She also was a rancher. She was a member of the Rockdale Fair Association and the 4-H Club. She also was a member of First Baptist Church of Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a grandchild.
Survivors include three daughters, Denise Rummel of Gatesville, Petrice Rummel of Longview and Janese Poe of Houston; a brother, Billy Sanders; a sister, Kathy Hunt; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.