Services for Shirley Ann Franklin, 72, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Bruce Mercer officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Franklin died Monday, Sept. 21, at a Temple living center.
She was born Oct. 29, 1947, in Temple to Alfred and Martha Kotrla Klusacek. She graduated from Temple High School and Temple College. She married Jimmie Franklin on Nov. 9, 1968, at First Lutheran Church. She worked at First National Bank, Temple College and the city of Temple. She was a member of Oak Park United Methodist Church, East Bell County Aggie Moms Club and the Professional Secretary’s Association. She lived in Temple all of her life.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a son, Mark Franklin of Houston; a sister, Patsy Koslovsky of Burlington; and a grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.