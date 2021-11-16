Pete Trevino Jr.
Pete Trevino Jr. of Belton, Texas went to his eternal resting place, November 12th, 2021, at his home surrounded by family and loved ones. Pete was born on September 22nd, 1950 in Taylor, Texas to Pete Trevino Sr and Amelia Watson Trevino. At an early age Pete went to live with his Aunt Mercedes Trevino, who raised him as her own child in Granger, Texas.
After spending his younger years in Granger, Texas. Pete moved to Salado where he would attend and graduate from Salado High School. Pete was known for excelling in academics and playing football. Upon graduation, Pete met and married the love of his life; Martha Quintanilla on October 24th, 1970 in Georgetown, Texas where they would go on to be married for 51 wonderful years. Pete was blessed in this lifetime with 3 handsome sons, 8 granddaughters and 3 grandsons. Pete started his career at Temple Products and The Bell County Attorneys Office before discovering one of his passions in the locksmithing world. Pete began working for Mr. Robert Burns at The Belton Lockshop in 1992 before buying the shop to call it his own in 1996 and would work there until his passing.
Pete was a man who enjoyed the simpler things in life such as fishing, camping and just spending time with his family but his greatest joy was serving The Lord and the people of Belton, Texas at his church Christ The King where he was an Acolyte and Eucharistic Minister. Pete also enjoyed serving the men in the Bell County Jail where he would serve in the jail ministry. Pete’s greatest honor was receiving the Lumen Gentium award from the Diocese of Austin for his service at his home church of Christ The King in 2021.
Pete is survived by his wife of 51 years, Martha Trevino of Belton, Texas. His son Stephen Trevino and his daughters; Kaytlyn and Husband Garrett Toole, Maria, Mariah and Lena Trevino, and son Issac Kisner of Belton, Texas. His son Ricardo Trevino and his wife Pamela, their sons Antonio Sanchez, Orion Leal and their daughters Syriana Trevino and Makayla Trevino of Belton, Texas. His daughter in-law Erika Trevino and her daughters Simona Staten and Serena Majors of Belton, Texas. His sister Alice Marie and husband Gilbert Galvan of Buda, Texas along with many Diaz neices and nephews and his second sister Connie and husband Jessie Morales of Austin, Texas along with many Morales nieces and nephews.
Pete is preceded in death by his father Pete Trevino Sr. of Granger, Texas and mother Amelia Watson Trevino of Taylor, Texas. His godmother Refugia Trevino, His Son Pete Trevino the III (Petey) of Belton, Texas and his best friend Robert Burns (Uncle Bob).
Funeral services for Mr. Trevino will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8 PM Tuesday evening at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel, a Rosary will be recited at 7 PM.
