Wanda Lee “Mema” Harvell, age 89 of Temple, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at The Meadows in Gatesville. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 10 am Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Temple Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Temple. A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, March 12, 2021 at the funeral home.
Mema was born on November 4, 1931 in Gunter, Texas to Thomas J. and Grattie (Killgo) Harvell of Tioga, Texas. She retired from Wal-Mart after 27 years, worked for J.C. Penny’s from 1983-1992, was a retired beautician and formally worked at T. I. in Richardson, Texas. She grew up and lived in the North Central Texas area, around Dallas, and settled in Temple in 1978. Mema worked with her husband at the time, as evangelists and as temporary pastors at Leon Junction Community Church. She was a nursery school teacher for several years at Faith Temple Lighthouse, then at New Life Assembly. She was known by all as Mema. Her love for the Lord and her family was shown daily by her caring and giving life. She attended Crossroads Church in Belton and Country Worship Cowboy Church in Lott. Before her homecoming, Wanda was known for her love of gardening, sewing, crocheting, and wreath making. She also loved collecting thimbles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas J. and Grattie Harvell; brother, William Harvell; and 5 sisters, Alla Mae Harvell, Barbara Lane, Jo Ann Journey, Aretis Johnson, and Nell Dean Emery.
She is survived by her son, Butch Hartline and wife, Jodi of Portland, OR; daughter, Cora Brinzo of Temple; 6 grandchildren, Angie Hartline and husband, Marcelo Perez of Richardson; Felicia Ferrell and husband, Chris of Troy; Zane Jackson and wife, Stephani of Branson, MO; Krissy Hartline-Green and husband, Jeremy of Princeton; Davina Williford and husband, James of Troy; Sandra Dee Hartline-Coronado and husband, Josh of Garland; 15 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chris Farrell, James Williford, Alex Jiminez, Haigon Shine, Brayden Jackson and Ashton Farrell.
