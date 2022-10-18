Joycelyn “Joy” Meyer
Joycelyn “Joy” Meyer, age 95, of Morgan’s Point Resort, passed peacefully into Heaven’s Glory Saturday. She was surrounded by her family: daughter Deborah, grandson Gary and his wife Tracy, her “chosen” daughter Connie Brazell, niece Jan Armstrong, who was also like a daughter, along with Jack, a family rescue dog who was faithful until her last breath.
Visitation is set for Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Scanio Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Road, Temple, Texas. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Belfalls Cemetery in Belfalls, Texas.
Joy was born May 14, 1927, in Falls County, to Adolph and Olga Marth. She married the love of her life Johnny Meyer, Sr., on September 12, 1942, in Falls County. They had one son, Johnny Jr. of Temple, who passed in 2013, and one daughter, Deborah Meyer-Harlan of Morgan’s Point Resort. Joy and Johnny were blessed to celebrate their 50th Golden Anniversary before his passing in November 2000.
She grew up in Falls County around Durango and Belfalls, Texas. Joy and Johnny were caretakers of Ocker Brethren Church in Zabcikville, Texas in the 1950s then moved to Temple in 1956. Joy was a homemaker until she earned her beautician license in 1966. A few years later she became the owner/operator of Joy’s Beauty Shop in Temple. For 34 years she cut and styled hair, but even more than that, she served “joy” to her customers and made lots of friends.
She loved the Lord and was always an example of His unconditional love and graciousness. Our family has truly lost a matriarch who touched the lives of everyone she met. She was a woman who was truly loved and respected for her kindness, smile, humor, and hospitality.
Joy was a member of River Church in Belton, Texas but continued to attend Fellowship Baptist Church Senior Luncheons to visit with friends she loved. She was a long-time member of SPJST. She loved to travel and her middle name could have been “go.”
The family would like to thank Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest, Baylor Scott and White Continuing Care, Everest Rehab Hospital, Enhabit Home Health, and Baylor Scott and White Hospice for their kindness and support during Mom’s final months, weeks and days. We could not have asked for so many caring doctors, nurses and staff, as they were such a blessing to her, but in return, they always expressed their “joy” in serving her.
In remembrance of her life, the family asks any donations in her memory be made to Sid Roth’s Messianic Vision at PO Box 39222, Charlotte, NC 28278-1053, Fuzzy Friends Rescue, 6321 Airport Road, Waco, Texas 76708, or a favorite charitable organization.
She is survived by her daughter Deborah; grandson Gary Meyer and his wife Tracy; one great granddaughter-Katie Bohac and her husband Tyler of Granger; her two great grandsons-Taylor Meyer of Belton, Texas and his wife Alicia and Evan Meyer of Moody, Texas, and his wife Britanie; one great, great grandson Bryant, one great, great granddaughter Hallie, many nieces, nephews, cousins, her 4-legged grandson Jack, and Kzat, her calico cat.
In honor of a long, fruitful life of a mom, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many—You will always be loved and not forgotten!
John 3:16 For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life.
Paid Obituary