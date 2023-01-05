ROCKDALE — Services for Billy Joe Adams, 71, of Taylor, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Adams died Friday, Dec. 30, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born Mar. 1, 1951, to P.G. and Mona Adams. He graduated from Thorndale High School. He married Judie Marie Munoz on Nov. 23, 1977 in Cameron. He worked as a carpenter, craftsman, truck driver, construction worker, bartender, handy man and construction home builder.
Survivors include his wife; four sisters, Barbara McDaniel, Martha Lehman, both of Thorndale, Margaretr Von Gonten of Rockdale, and Wanta Walther of Elgin; and a brother, Preston Adams of Thorndale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.