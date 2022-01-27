Mark Golden Nalley
July 8, 1954 – January 25, 2022
Mark Golden Nalley, 67, of Belton, passed away on Tuesday evening, January 25, 2022, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm Saturday, January 29, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Temple, Pastor Tom Robbins officiating, with a reception at the church afterwards. A private family graveside service at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco will follow at a later date. A visitation for family, friends, and former students will be held on Friday evening from 5:30-7:30 PM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
A well-known quote by Maya Angelou is completed with the phrase “…but people will never forget how you made them feel.” This perfectly describes one of Mark’s many endearing qualities, as the students under his direction can attest. The integrity and respect he brought to his bands lead them to feel respected and valued in ways that opened doors to their creativity. Always striving and conscientious in everything he took on, being a superb band director was no exception.
Mr. Nalley’s Opus produced high quality results day in and day out, year after year…for 29 years. Mark never needed a script to know how to lead; he was a natural leader, and every time he stepped up on the podium, baton in hand, his students snapped to attention, ready to create beautiful music under his direction. Whether it was just another routine rehearsal day in class, or preparing for an upcoming parade, half-time show, concert or contest where everything was on the line, his presence in front of the band meant you better had practiced your part!
He expected that for the good of the band, and in turn it taught each individual to expect that of themselves and be accountable…that’s the “mark” of an award-winning program…the kind of band program he was known for during his entire career.
It takes an extraordinary individual that can instill the desire in students to do more, to be more, and excel in their musical abilities…and Mark was that extraordinary individual that his students looked up to and his colleagues respected.
Mark attended Waco High School and while pursuing his dream of studying music at Baylor University to become a band director, Mark worked in the family business, Nalley’s Handy Chef restaurant, a Waco favorite for many years. He graduated from Baylor with a BME in 1977, the same year he accepted the position of assistant band director at Temple High School. Mark then went on to become the head band director of Belton High School’s band programs in 1990, retiring in 2006.
During his many years of band directing, he led his bands to numerous sweepstakes awards, and proudly led the Belton High School Marching 100 in winning the UIL 4A State Marching Contest in 1995-1996. Each year by way of his creative leadership and guidance, each graduating class had a new set of life skills that would empower them to be influential and successful in their own careers and relationships.
Mark enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golf, and keeping up with and discussing Cowboy football with son Mark Alan, as well as such adventurous pastimes as cycling, motocross, and cross-country motorcycle trips on his Gold Wing and Harley with friends…Big Bend and the Grand Canyon were standout milestones.
He was blessed with a sharp mechanical mind, doing most of his own troubleshooting and repairs on anything with wheels, and was the extended family’s go-to for any vehicle help and advice.
Mark married Karen Dee Burkhardt of St. Louis on October 24, 1987, and their union was the perfect complement, each being top notch music educators in the Temple/Belton area. Karen retired from being head band director at Belton Middle School in 2014. Their lives were blessed by the birth of their son, Mark Alan Nalley on November 8, 1990, and nurturing their new family and area students was their passion. Mark was a loving husband and father and was so proud of Mark Alan as he watched him grow into the talented and dedicated young man he is today.
Mark is survived by his wife, Karen Nalley, son Mark Alan Nalley and wife Jaclyn of The Woodlands, sister Suzanne Merritt and brother-in-law Nelson Merritt of Tennessee, their sons Christopher Merritt and family of Rogers, Brice Merritt and family of Riverside, California, mother and father-in-law Jacquelyn and George Ronald Burkhardt of St. Louis, Aunt Mary Anne Bashara and cousin Greg Bashara of Waco, cousin Mary Elizabeth Bashara and daughters Meagan and Lauren of Waco, and numerous cousins and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mark Golden Sr. and Faylene Nalley, grandmother Virgil Anne Nalley, grandfather Piercy Ben Nalley, Sr., uncle Piercy Ben Nalley, Jr., cousin Gary Wayne Bashara and uncle Edward George Bashara of Waco.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Pastor Tom Robbins, Scott Dudley, Carl Bradley, United Methodist Women, Whiff Rudd, and Scott & White Hospice, as well as the many heart-warming visits and encouragements on social media.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belton Education Enrichment Foundation (BEEF), co: Mark Nalley Scholarship, 400 N. Wall, Belton, Texas 76513
Paid Obituary