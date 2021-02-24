Michael Wayne Tull
On Monday, January 25, 2021, Michael Wayne Tull, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age of 69.
Mike was born on Sep. 23, 1951 to Afton and Lillie (Herzog) Tull in Waco, TX. He graduated class of 1970 from Chilton High School, and married his wife of 48 years, Sherril Kay Michalka on July 29, 1972. They had two daughters, Laura Rene and Kayla Lynn.
Mike served in the Army Reserves as a Paratrooper, and Demolitions Engineer. He was a Master Mason, past Master of the St. Andres Lodge #170 in Cameron, TX and a Shriner Clown. He worked as an owner-operator truck driver before retiring. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family and friends. Mike was always generous with his love, affection and time.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Afton, his mother Lillie, and his sisters Connie, and Verdie Mae. He is survived by his wife, Kay; his daughter Laura Ramirez, her husband Jason Ramirez, their children Gunnar, Aubrey, and Robin; his daughter Kayla Kristinek, her husband Justin Kristinek, and their boys, Riley and Gauge; his brothers, Kenneth Tull of Jewett, Sammy Tull of Waco, Danny Tull of Temple, and Rickey Tull of Lorena; his sisters Bonnie Jones of Corpus Christi, Marilyn Tull of Florida, and Rita Presley of Bryan; and many cousins, nephews and nieces, and in-laws.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Plummer Movement Disorders Center of Baylor Scott & White hospital, in Temple, Tx.
