SALADO — Services for Wilda Mae Crews, 86, of Ennis will be 9:30 a.m. Monday in Salado Cemetery.
Mrs. Crews died Friday, July 8, at an Ennis health care facility.
She was born April 4, 1936, to John Raymond and Laverta Mae Bridges Dennis in Dallas. She attended Dallas schools. She married David L. Crews in 1955. She was a hair stylist.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Dwayne Crews and Randy Crews; a brother, Donald Dennis; a sister, Nelda Dennis Crews; five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: donorbox.org/the-heights-general-donations.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.