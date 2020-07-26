Huel Ray Fontenot
Huel Ray Fontenot, 80, of Orange, passed away on July 23, 2020, in Houston.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Chaplain Mike Eaves.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
Born in Liberty, Texas, on June 11, 1940, he was the son of Oliver Huel Fontenot and Ida Cora (Abshier) Fontenot. Huel led a dedicated life dressed in blue, passionate about his work in law enforcement for over 30 years. He graduated from the DPS Academy in 1965. He served as a State Trooper for 14 years. He also served as a police officer in West Orange and Pinehurst, and was a deputy constable. He was elected and served two terms as the Sheriff of Orange County. As sheriff, he started the DARE Program and become the first sheriff in Texas to graduate from the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas from Sam Houston University. Huel was a 32nd Degree Mason for Masonic Lodge 126 since 1970. He continuously made lasting impacts on the lives of everyone he met, and will forever be remembered in the hearts of those he leaves behind.
He was preceded in death by his second wife, Mary Fontenot; parents, Oliver and Ida Fontenot; and daughter, Kelly Fontenot.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Fontenot; children, Randall Fontenot and wife Diane of Copperas Cove, Donna Grisham of Temple, and Amy Hanks and husband Chad of College Station; step children, Andy Walton and wife Misty of Normangee, Derek Walton and wife Mandy of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Brandi Carter of Bridge City; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Jackie Fontenot of Anahuac; and nieces & nephews, Nick Esparza, Kayla Matheson, Scott Goodman, Denisha LaFleur, and Rebel Cooley.
