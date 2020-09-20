McGREGOR — No services are planned for Travis Kinsey, 71, of Moody.
Mr. Kinsey died Friday, Sept. 18, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 27, 1948, to Lee Roy and Loretta Kinsey. He graduated from Salado High School and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He married Charlotte Evans on June 1, 1968. He worked in the construction industry.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Stacey Kerr and Misty Petree; a brother, Nolan Kinsey; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Cole Funeral Home in McGregor is in charge of arrangements.