CAMERON — Carol “Moo Moo” Tucker, 66, of Cameron died Tuesday, July 14, at a Temple hospital.
Services will be 6 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Cameron with the Rev. Bill Harris and the Rev. Geoff Lightsey officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
She was born March 8, 1954, in Cameron to Willis and Pearl Henson Mowdy. She graduated from Rockdale High School in 1972. She was a homemaker. She worked for Ideal Poultry.
Survivors include two sons, Tim Tucker Jr. of Brenham and Troy Tucker of Cameron; a daughter, Tara Cryer of Cameron; four sisters, Shirley Mikulec of Fort Worth, and Penny Horelica, Cindy Leonard and Trixie Moody, all of Cameron; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moo’s Crew C/O Buckholts State Bank, P.O. Box 99, Rogers, TX 76569 ATTN: Gina Tucker; or the Baylor Scott & White Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. Friday at the church.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.