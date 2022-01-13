Deborah Kay Coufal Stone
Deborah Kay Coufal Stone, 67, of Cameron died Saturday, January 8, 2022, in a Temple hospital. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Stone was born February 1, 1954, in Bryan to Walter Edward and Annie Myrtle (Plantt) Coufal. She married James Nelson Stone January 1, 2000. Mrs. Stone worked for Cameron ISD for 23 years as a School Bus Driver. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by a brother, Larry Coufal. She is survived by: her husband, James Nelson Stone of Cameron; step-son, Larry Stone of Mart; step-daughters, Barbara Olivarez of Robinson, and Alisha McPherson of Abilene; brother, Sidney Ray Coufal of Nacogdoches; sister, Kim Coufal Fikes of Moody; and 7 step grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
