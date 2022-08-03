Services for Robert Bret Allen, 61, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Friendship Baptist Church in Marshall and a second service will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Troy United Methodist Church in Troy.
Mr. Allen died Wednesday, July 27.
He was born March 30, 1961, in Marshall to Billy Ray and Gloria Allen. He graduated from Marshall High School and attended Texas State University at Commerce. He worked for Katy Railroad, which later merged with Union Pacific Railroad. He married Brigitte Pelkey in 1991. He resided in Dallas before moving to Troy. He retired in 2019.
Survivors include his wife; his parents; a daughter, Ryan Lucadou of The Woodlands; a son, Zachary Allen of Temple; a brother, Bart Allen of Marshall; and one grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Troy United Methodist Church Missions, P.O. Box 9, Troy, TX 76579; or to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, N.C. 27715.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.