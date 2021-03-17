ROSEBUD — Services for Maria Santos Bravo, 60, of Burlington will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Anne Catholic Church in Rosebud with the Rev. John Kelley officiating.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Bravo died Tuesday, March 16, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 22, 1960, in Mexico to Celio and Josefina Lopez Quezada. She had lived in Burlington for 23 years. She married Trinidad Bravo on Dec. 29, 1980. She worked at Forest Glen Camp in Rosebud and was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband; five daughters, Veronica Estrada and Rocio Villagran, both of Temple, Cristina Diaz of Burlington, Josefina Mallory of Rosebud and Laura Bravo of College Station; eight brothers, Jesus Quezada, Manuel Quezada, Ines Quezada, Jose Vinancio Quezada, Gilberto Quezada, Alfonso Quezada, Juan Carlos Quezada and Salvador Quezada; two sisters, Celia Quezada and Maria Rosa Romo; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. today at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.