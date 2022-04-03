LaVerne Pick
LaVerne Matilda Pick was born on January 31, 1928, in Rosebud, Texas. She went home to her Lord and Savior peacefully on March 30, 2022. She graduated from Rosebud High School and then married Alfred August Pick, the love of her life until the day she died. She was preceded in death by her parents Eleonora Mary and Louis Frank Green, her sister Alvilda “Sis” Schiller, two brothers Jarrell Edwin Green and Leslie Val Green and her husband of 54 years.
LaVerne and Al’s marriage was blessed with 4 daughters. Brenda Cook, husband Steve, Angela Barnes, husband James, Lori Graves, husband Chuck and Celeste Dannelly. Eight grandchildren filled her life with joy and laughter. Lindsay Cook Belobrajdic husband DJ, Collin Cook wife Andrea, Alexandra Ohlendorf husband Ross, Andrew Barnes wife Casey, Taylor Graves wife Jenna, Mason Graves, Jordan Dannelly and Hannah Dannelly. 12 great grandchildren Jackson, Hudson, Owen, Ben, Luke, Colleen, Bridget, Libby, Kurt, Hank, Tatum and Piper. Rory, another blessing who’s coming in May. She was also blessed with a large extended family of loved ones and friends including her Catholic Church family of St. Luke.
LaVerne was a devoted member of the Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Women’s Society, prayer chain coordinator in addition to leading the rosary before mass. She was presented the Diocese of Austin Lumen Gentium Award for service to her parish as a lay person in 2012. This honor meant so much to her because her priest Fr. James Ekeocha nominated her because she exemplified the sprit of Christ as explained by the documents of the second Vatican Council.
Our mom truly enjoyed her profession. She started her career as a realtor in 1958 with the AJ Junek Realty Co. in downtown Temple. After many successful years she decided to branch out with her own real estate company 1st Pick Realty and continued selling with Covington Real Estate in Belton until she retired. LaVerne always saw real estate as a calling. She enjoyed seeing families and individuals find their perfect home. She said she never sold a house she only sold homes, because family meant everything to her.
LaVerne earned an abundance of awards in her 50+ years as a realtor in the Temple area. One of which was the Realtor of the Year for the Temple Belton Board of Realtors in 2002, at the age of 74.
Our mother was known by many names. Babe to her siblings, mom to her daughters, grammie to her grandchildren, GG to her great grandchildren and Verne to many. Through all these generations her abundance of love, generous nature and unending faith were obvious to all. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary. She loved celebrations, anytime, anyplace. Those who married into the family would even say they felt like they hit the lottery. She was always ready to pack her bags and go somewhere. Mother loved to travel whether it was a religious pilgrimage, a family vacation or a weekend trip to the races. She embraced new adventures and meeting new people, never meeting a stranger. People found her so kind and genuine they flocked to her. She touched so many lives on this side, but her eye was always on God’s bigger picture.
Visitation will take place on Monday April 4, 2022 at Scanio Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Road, Temple Texas between 5 and 7pm, Rosary to follow at 7pm. Funeral on Tuesday April 5, 2022 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive Temple Texas at 10am. Burial to follow at St. Joseph cemetery, 20120 Farm Road 485 in Cyclone Texas.
Afterwards, please join the family for a celebration meal at St. Luke.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in her memory to St. Luke Building fund or St. Josephs cemetery fund.
Our mother was so blessed to have Teresa Pacheco as not only her caregiver but also saw her as a dear friend whom she loved.
Paid Obituary