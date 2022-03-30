Ruth Elliott Cole
Ruth Elliott Cole, originally from Gaffney, S.C., later Temple, TX died March 18, 2022 at 92 years old. She was the widow of MSG Charles Norman Cole Jr. She was a school teacher of kindergarten through third grade for 45 years. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Hargett of Rock Hill, S.C., Mary Gerhard Davila (Angelo) of Temple, TX, Three grandsons, Jake Hargett (Katherine) Rock Hill, S.C., Mark Gerhard, Temple, TX, Anthony Gerhard (Brandy) Temple, TX, seven great-grandchildren, Ayden and Sophia Hargett, Brandi White, Colton Dockery, Briac Ybanez, Arian and Gerik Gerhard, and one great-great daughter, Hannah White. A celebration of life will be at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, TX on Sunday, April 3, 2022 all day and with family from 6:00pm - 8:00pm. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA., at a later date. In lieu of flowers a gift may be given to the cancer society.
Paid Obituary