ROCKDALE — Services for Charles Michael “Mike” Jones, 72, of Minerva will be noon Thursday at Milam County Cowboy Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Greg Spears officiating.
Burial will be in Minerva Cemetery.
Mr. Jones died Saturday, Oct. 23, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 10, 1949, in Victoria to Thomas Jefferson and Marie Pasley Jones. He graduated from South Houston High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a supervisor with the Texas Department of Transportation and retired in June 2009 after 39 years of service. He married Cathy Frost on Aug. 27, 1976, in Pasadena. He lived in Kemah before moving to Minerva. He was a member of the Milam County Cowboy Church in Rockdale and also served with the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Chadwick Jones of Galveston; two daughters, Chandal Franger of Cove and Stacey Jones Wilson of Manuel; and five grandchildren.
