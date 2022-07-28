BELTON — Services for Nita V. White Smith, 94, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
BELTON — Services for Nita V. White Smith, 94, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Davis Cemetery in Briggs.
Mrs. Smith died Saturday, July 23, in Temple.
She was born Jan. 31, 1928, in Briggs to Syble and Raymond Smith. She was raised in Lampasas. She worked for Bell Auto Supply for 30 years. She resided in Temple before moving to Belton.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Faye White Patton, on March 30, 2002.
Survivors include a son, Gary Doyle White of Temple; a daughter, Sharon Kaye White of Temple; a brother, Lyndall “Sledge” Smith of Belton; eight grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Gideons.org and the Moffat Volunteer Fire Department.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.