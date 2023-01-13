Private services are planned for Ronald David Cole, 57, of Killeen.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Private services are planned for Ronald David Cole, 57, of Killeen.
Mr. Cole died Wednesday, Dec. 28, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 25, 1965, to Perry and Elenora Cole in Los Angeles, Calif. After graduating high school he enlisted into the Army.
Survivors include his wife of five years, Natalie Espinoza; three sons, Mason Zamora, Dameon Cole and Zackry Espinoza; two daughters, Neee Espinoza and Leilani Espinoza; and a grandchild.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.