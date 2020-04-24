Edward Stanley Kulinski
Edward Kulinski passed away at his home in Belton, Texas March 27, 2020 at the age of 100. He was born in Chicago on January 12, 1920 and was a U.S Navy Veteran, serving during WWII. He later worked as a machinist until retiring and moving with his wife, Irene, to Texas in 1985. He was a hardworking and loving husband, father, and grandfather and known as a man of many skills; truly a jack of all trades.
Edward is preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, and son Thomas. He is survived by 7 children: Edward (Marianne) Kulinski, Kenneth (Mary) Kulinski, Ann Marie (Mike) Perry, Carole (Mike Cripe) Kulinski, Margaret (Tom) Vogt, Jane (Bob) Kolar, and Susan Hardy; 18 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. A mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date in Berwyn, IL.
Paid Obituary