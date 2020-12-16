Services for Gregory Wayne Thompson Sr., 63, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Anthony Chaney officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Thompson died Thursday, Dec. 10, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 31, 1957, in Temple. He attended Temple High School, where he was in ROTC. He was a member of St. James United Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver. He moved to Rosebud.
Survivors include his wife, Robinette Wortham-Thompson; five sons, Gregory Thompson Jr. and Anthony Coulter, both of Temple, Antwan Thompson of Dallas, Raymond Walker of Austin and Naymond Wortham of Rosebud; two daughters, Aisha Coulter of Temple and Sharika Thompson of Austin; a brother, Jimmie Thompson of Round Rock; his father, James R. Thompson of Richmond, Va.; his mother, Anita L. Baker of Temple; seven stepbrothers and stepsisters; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.