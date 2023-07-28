No services are planned for Amber LeeAnn Patterson, 31, of Temple.
No services are planned for Amber LeeAnn Patterson, 31, of Temple.
Mrs. Patterson died Tuesday, July 25, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 13, 1991, in Temple to DeLois “Dee” Thomas and Richard “Ricky” Jerel Patterson. She graduated from Belton High School. She worked as a house cleaner.
Survivors include five children, Albert V., Aiden, Aubery, Anthony and Abigail; her mother; a stepmother, Glenda Cleveland; a brother, Ricky Patterson Jr.; and a sister, Dayne Patterson.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.