Services for Sylvia Ann Martinez, 64, of Temple will be 10 a.m. today at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Martinez died Tuesday, Aug. 10 at a Temple hospital.
She was born on July 30, 1957, in Austin to Vincent and Ramona Lopez Espinoza. She grew up in Temple and attend Temple schools. She has been married to Alex Martinez for over 40 years. She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two sons, Alex Martinez Jr. and Jeffery Martinez, both of Temple.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.