James Andrew Paine
Funeral services for Pastor James Andrew Paine, 54, of Temple will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, with Pastors Rick & Annette Donaldson Officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday evening from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Paine died Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in Temple.
Mr. Paine was born in Harlingen, October 25, 1968. Being raised by his mother Sally and Rod Rodriguez in Troy, Texas. He graduated from Temple High School in 1986. It was at Temple High School that he met the love of his life, Laurinda Velasquez. They were married on December 23rd, 1988, in Temple. He joined the United States Army in 1988 and served for four years.
After his service in the military, he found his true calling and served as Pastor at the Point Christian Fellowship where he has served faithfully for seventeen years.
Building their life in Temple, James and Laurinda raised their two children Joseph Andrew and Laurin. James made it his priority to take care of his beloved Laurinda. James was “head chef,” grocery shopper and part-time putter- upper; carpenter, comedian, and the ultimate aspirational entrepreneur. They had thirty-four years of valleys and mountain tops but through it all they clung to each other and grew stronger in their covenant and love.
James had a huge heart that always seemed to have room for more “children,” or pets. His beloved dog Otis Bartholemew Paine left a huge void in his heart until he recently fell in love with Sasha Banks Paine.
Once James surrendered his life to Jesus Christ, he pursued Him with all of his heart, mind, soul, and strength. He then started on a journey of being “all things, to all people.” He is a beloved uncle and youth pastor to many children and teenagers. He was Popo to all the children at the Gateway Learning Center in Gatesville. He was pastor and shepherd to everyone at his church as well. No one was off limits for James Paine. Fulfilling the vision statement, he wrote in October 2012, that he would “touch and impact the lives of those that are struggling to reach their full potential from young children to the elderly.”
Although James always had a corny joke to tell and would always make sure he was reaching out to those he knew needed encouragement, his greatest legacy and love outside of Jesus is his family. His family was his priority. Being a father to Joseph Andrew and Laurin is where he shined and was his best self. He was a great, great father. The legacy he has left with his children is a treasure. Yet becoming a PoPo put James over the moon. The immense love he has for his grandchildren is only matched by the joy he had in getting to spend so much time with each of them.
James is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Mary Jane Schmoeller of Harlingen; paternal grandmother Vivian Paine of Harlingen; and Rod Rodriguez of Troy.
Survivors include his wife Laurinda Paine of Temple; son Joseph Andrew Paine and wife Venessa of Temple; daughter, Laurin Canava and husband Jaime of Temple; adopted daughter Crystal Driver and husband Josh Driver of Moody; mother, Sally Rodriguez of Temple; brother Stephen Paine and wife Patricia of Harlingen; brother-in-law Joseph Velasquez and wife Bridget; sister-in-law, Monica Haudek and husband Mike; and four grandchildren, Joshua Paine, Jaxsen Paine, Joseph Paine and Isabelle Paine.
Memorials may be made to The Point at thepoint.tv
James would want to leave you with two of his life scriptures:
“I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.” - Philippians 4:13
“No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your strength, but with the temptation will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it.” - 1 Corinthians 10:13
Paid Obituary