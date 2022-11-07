ROCKDALE — Services for Bobbie Louis Bell, 91, of Rockdale and previously of Lexington will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
ROCKDALE — Services for Bobbie Louis Bell, 91, of Rockdale and previously of Lexington will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Bell died Friday, Nov. 4, in Elgin.
He was born July 28, 1931, to Luke and Lena Watkins Bell in Littlefield. He attended school in Littlefield and took some courses at 4C College in Waco. He married Jean Smith on Sept. 9, 1951, in Waco. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked for Alcoa for 24 years until his retirement in 1994. He was a founding member of the Lexington Church of Christ as well as the pastor for many years. He was a member of the American Legion in Lexington.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Bell of Rockdale; a son, Mike Bell of Lexington; a daughter, Debbie Hughes of Granger; two sisters, Molly Culp of Waco and Carolyn Cooper of Fort Worth; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.