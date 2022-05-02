WOODWAY — Services for Marsha Diann Pennington, 68, of Lorena will be 10 a.m. Friday at Lorena United Methodist Church in with the Rev. Danny Niedecker officiating.
Burial will be in Lorena Cemetery.
Mrs. Pennington died Friday, April 29, at her residence.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.
She was born April 23, 1954, in Belton to Billy and Margie Pigg. She grew up in Lorena and graduated from Lorena High School in 1972. She married Lee Pennington in 1972. She attended McLennan Community College and was certified as a registered nurse in 1977. She was a nurse for 37 years, mostly with Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple. She was a member of Lorena United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women’s Club, Lorena Garden Club, Community Action League of Lorena and the Order of the Eastern Star No. 1124.
Survivors include her husband of Lorena; a son, Buddy Pennington of Lorena; her father of Lorena; two brothers, Steve Pigg and Gary Pigg, both of Woodway; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lorena Food Pantry.