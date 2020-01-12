LAMPASAS — Services for Rebecca Patteson Haner, 73, of Lampasas will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas.
Burial will be in Burnet Cemetery.
Mrs. Haner died Saturday, Jan. 11, at a Lampasas hospital.
She was born Jan. 3, 1947, in Burnet to M.K. Sr. and Ruth Neal Corder Patteson. She graduated from high school in Lampasas. She also graduated from college. She married Tom Haner. She was a school teacher and homemaker. She was a member of Central Christian Church, DRT Oran Milo Roberts Chapter, Town & Country Study Club, the Lampasas Lion’s Club, Beta Sigma Phi and Xi Alpha Nu.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Carrie Neal Howington; a brother, Morris K. Patteson Jr.; and two sisters, Molly Miller and Georganna Shurbert.
Memorials may be made to the Adamsville Volunteer Fire Department; the Lampasas Fire Department; the Shawn Mohr Passion for Nursing Scholarship (donate through A&M Foundation); the Lampasas Lion’s Club; or the W.D. Corder Memorial Scholarship in care of the Hill Country Community Foundation.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.