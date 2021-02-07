Ernie Kay Estes Ellis
Ernie Kay Estes Ellis went home to our heavenly father on Tuesday, February 2nd. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Troy, Texas. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on April 13, 1936, to Arthur Guy and Elva Mae (Norman) Estes. The family moved to San Diego, California when she was very young, where she lived until she married. She was a classically trained vocalist, and pianist and had a beautiful singing voice. She was a devout Christian and spent many hours at First Baptist Church in San Diego, California.
She married Billy Hiawatha Ellis on December 28, 1953. They moved immediately back to Troy Texas, Billy’s hometown, to start and raise a family.
She was a devoted nurse for 40 years. She was always an advocate for her patients and had the touch of an angel that could put the most nervous patient instantly at ease.
She loved spending time with her dogs, Amy and Fred. She also loved books and spent many hours reading anything from classic novels to many books on different religions of the world. She also enjoyed birdwatching and painting. Her favorite book was the Bible.
She was always available to her family including her children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was never afraid to speak her mind and always gave great advice. She was highly intelligent and loved having deep conversations about religion, politics and other topics. She also loved to laugh! She instilled a love of culture in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, which she felt was important in order to be a well-rounded person. We learned to love opera, musicals, art and classic movies. As children and teens, we were encouraged to try any extracurricular activity we were interested in. She was always supportive and self-sacrificing when it came to her children.
Ernie and her husband Bill helped countless people during their lives. Anytime they saw someone in need, they were always quick to offer help with no expectation of anything in return. She was a big believer in supporting worthy causes, which she did frequently.
The most important thing for Ernie was to be sure her children were raised in church and accepted Jesus Christ as their personal savior.
Ernie is preceded in death by her husband Billy H. Ellis, her parents Arthur Guy and Elva Mae (Norman) Estes, three brothers, Milton Link, Howard Link, and Wayne Estes, and a great granddaughter Sutton Nicole Melancon.
She is survived by one son Miles and (Leslie) Ellis of Holland, four daughters, Robin and (Bubba) Weaver of Troy, Ernie Kay Bulls of Henderson, Kim and (Billy Joe) Newman of Troy, and Carrie and (Dan) Weir of Troy. Her cousins in San Diego, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private service will be held for the immediate family at a later date. A memorial video will be available for viewing at www.harpertalasek.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or charity of your choice.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home
in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary