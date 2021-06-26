BELTON — No services are planned for Gerald Everett Fancher, 76, of Little River-Academy.
Mr. Fancher died Thursday, June 24, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 20, 1945, in Sloansville, N.Y., to Judson and Janet Fancher. He married Irene Rodriguez in 1992 in Casa Grand, Ariz. He was a border patrol agent. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Arizona and the Temple Gun Club. He was a Methodist.
He was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Judson Fancher.
Survivors include his wife of Little River-Academy; a son, Gary Lewis Fancher of Eloy, Ariz.; a stepson, Pablo Pena III of Edinburg; a brother, Ronald Fancher of Summit, N.Y.; and two grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.