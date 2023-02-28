Services for Joe Michael Goss, 45, of Temple will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Goss died Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Harker Heights.
He was born Sept. 30, 1977, in Tulare, Calif., to Guadalupe De La Cruz and Robert Goss Sr. He grew up in Temple and attended Temple schools. He was a truck driver for many years and a tattoo artist.
Survivors include five children, Cassadie Rain Goss, Amiraeh Lizzette Goss, Joe Michael Goss II, Divinity Raye Goss and Breesa Marie Ford, all of Temple; and three sisters, Theresa Hernandez and Cynthia Arriaga, both of Temple, and Sylvia Clemens of San Antonio.