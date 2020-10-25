Jim “Buddy” Reese Redden
Jim “Buddy” Reese Redden, 92 of Midland, Texas passed away Monday, October 19, 2020.
He was born on December 11, 1927 in San Antonio, Texas to Jim and Florence Redden. Buddy graduated from Troy High School and upon his graduation he joined the Navy where he served two years in Saipan, Japan. Soon after, he married the love of his life, Dorothy “Dottie” Lamar. On May 15, 2020, the coupled celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary.
In 1950, Buddy went to work for Halliburton in Midland, Texas. After 41 years of service, he retired as the Division Sales Manager in 1991. Among the things Buddy loved most, other than his family and friends, was to play golf, hunt, and travel.
Buddy is preceded in death by his parents Jim and Florence Redden. Sisters Vera Leigh and Daisy. He is survived by his wife Dottie and their son Tom. Brothers Wayne and Delane. There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers to the family, donations will be accepted at the First Baptist Church of Midland.
