Shane "Heavy" Patterson, 54, of Temple died Tuesday, Dec. 28

BELTON — Services for Shane "Heavy" Patterson, 54, of Temple are pending with Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.Mr. Patterson died Tuesday, Dec. 28, at his residence.