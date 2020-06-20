Nathan Wayne Fritz
Nathan Wayne Fritz died on Tuesday, June 16 at his residence. He was 79 years old. Nathan was born in Buckholts, TX to Oliver Adolph Fritz and Ila Mae Butler Fritz. He attended Buckholts schools and graduated Buckholts High School in 1959.
On July 27, 1961 he married Cecilia Beth Owens. They were residents of Temple for the last 43 years and were members of the Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ in Belton. Nathan’s career was in production manufacturing at Rockwool Industries, E. R. Carpenter, Wilson Art, E. O. Wood, and Blackland Research.
Nathan is preceded in death by his brother, James Fritz.
He is survived by his wife, Cecilia; daughter Melissa Diane Hill; son, Timothy Wayne Fritz and wife Melissa; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Fritz McClain and husband Eugene; brothers: Emmanuel Fritz, and Leonard Fritz and wife Collette; also, sister-in-law, Imogene Fritz.
Services will be at a later date.
Please sign the guestbook at: Broeckerfuneralhome.com
Paid Obituary