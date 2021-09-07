Services for the Rev. David Allen Starkey Sr., 78, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Assembly of God Church in Harker Heights with the Rev. Randy Holtzclaw and David Starkey Jr. officiating.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday in Belew Cemetery in Aubrey.
Mr. Starkey died Monday, Sept. 6, at a local care facility.
He was born Aug. 1, 1943, in New Eagle, Pa., to Dorotha Mable Field and Russell Bruce Starkey Sr. He grew up and attended school in Donora, Pa. He served in the Army. He married Marie Hampton on July 6, 1963. He was in ministry for more than 50 years. He had been the leading pastor of the First Assembly of God Church in Harker Heights for the past 25 years.
Survivors include his wife; a son David Starkey Jr. of Temple; and a daughter, Tamala Starkey of Temple.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International at www.sendtheword.org.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of services.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the church.