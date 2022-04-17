BELTON — Services for Lee deGuerin Mayfield, 81, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Mayfield died Friday, April 15, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 18, 1940, in August to Maurice and Bess Ellen Talley Mayfield. He graduated from Austin High School, and attended Texas A&M University and the University of Texas at Austin. He married Ethel Ilschner in 1964. He worked for Town and Country in Bryan, and Strasburger Enterprises. He attended Anchor of Hope Fellowship Church.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Mike Mayfield; a daughter, Michelle Mayfield; a sister, Tinka Adkins; and two grandchildren.