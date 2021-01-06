Services for Delvin Robert “Buddy” Pagel, 92, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Belwood Memorial Park.
Mr. Pagel died Saturday, Jan. 2, at a local nursing home.
He was born Sept. 29, 1928 in Meeks to Hugo and Emma Stroh Pagel. He graduated from Troy High School. He served in the U.S. Navy as an aircraft mechanic. He was a member of Immanuel Luther Church in Temple. He worked for 46 years as a mechanic and truck driver.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Dale Chris Pagel.
Survivors include his wife, Winona Meyer Pagel; two daughters, Cindy Pagel Reddehase and Nancy Pagel Bernacki; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Luther Church in Temple.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.