BELTON — Private family services for Jay Edward Price, 61, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mr. Price died Wednesday, July 6, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 14, 1961, to Jay Dennis Price and Esther Hodson in Baltimore, Md. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Johnson Oil in Temple for many years. He married Brenda Shores on Dec. 12, 2003, in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; his father of Kokomo, Ind.; a daughter, Susan McCombs of Spring; a brother, Dennis Price of Colorado; and two grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.