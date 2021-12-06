Private family services for David “Dave” Eugene Henderson, 79, of Holland will be at a later date.
Mr. Henderson died Friday, Dec. 3, at a Gatesville care facility.
He was born May 11, 1942, in Temple to Lorene Bell and Ralph Henderson Sr. He grew up in Temple and graduated from Temple High School in 1960. He enlisted in the Air Force and served for 22 years. He married Johanna Beadle in 1976. After retirement the couple lived in the Sparks community for many years.
Survivors include his wife; two brothers, Ralph “Cliff” Clifton Henderson and William “Bill” Lloyd Henderson; a sister, Dolores Rene Green; and a grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.