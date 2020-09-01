CAMERON — Zelda Springer, 96, of Cameron died Monday, Aug. 31, at her residence.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Oak Hill Pavilion with the Rev. Steve Ammons officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Springer was born June 15, 1924, in Shawnee, Okla., to Norton and Bertha Selig Young. She married Johnny Springer.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1993; and a son, John Springer in 2018.
Survivors include several cousins.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.