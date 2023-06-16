No services are planned for Chip Eugene Rosenberger, 69, of Temple.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
No services are planned for Chip Eugene Rosenberger, 69, of Temple.
Mr. Rosenberger died Thursday, June 15, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 17, 1953, in Washington D.C.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.