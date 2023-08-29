SALADO — A Mass of Christian Burial for Juanita “Nita” David Benoit, 86, of Salado will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado with the Rev. Jude Uche officiating.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be 2 p.m. in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Juanita David Benoit died Sunday, Aug. 20, at a hospital in Gueydan, La.
She was born Nov. 25, 1936, in Gueydan to Elray and Hazel David. She married Stan Benoit on Jan. 21, 1956. She earned her degree in elementary education from Mary Hardin-Baylor University and taught elementary children until she retired in 2003.
She was preceded in death by her husband and by a son, Danny Benoit.
Survivors include a son, Jeffrey Benoit of Austin; a daughter, Cheryl Benoit of Crockett; three sisters; a brother; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen Catholic Church, P.O. Box 662, Salado, TX 76571.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursda at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.