Madysun Lashae Faber
Madysun Lashae Faber was born on February 5, 2003, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to William David Faber and Kimberly LeAnn (Mowdy) Hartline. She was taken too soon along with her mother, Kimberly Hartline, on December 2, 2021, at the age of 18.
Madysun was a resident of Dibble, Oklahoma. Prior to Dibble, she lived in Gatesville, Texas. She attended school in Alex, Oklahoma, and Gatesville, Texas.
Madysun loved all things fashion, she was a shopaholic and aspiring makeup artist. She enjoyed riding horses and she loved her dog, Jasmine. Madysun found enjoyment listening to music. She loved to spoil Brinslee, Elijah, and Graycie. She was a free spirit and always spoke her mind. Madysun loved her family and spending time with them and the time she spent them. She was a blessing to those around her and touched the lives of everyone she met. Madysun will be missed more than words can say.
Left to cherish her memory is her father, William Faber and wife LaDonna of Gatesville, Texas, stepfather, Scott Hartline of Dibble, Oklahoma, grandparents, Jack Faber and wife Dotty of Belton, Texas, Tammy Parker and husband John of Vian, Oklahoma, Mike Mowdy and wife Theresa of Pocasset, Oklahoma, and Butch Flint of Tennessee Colony, Texas, her sisters, Meghan Faber of Dibble, Oklahoma, Kaylee Faber of Gatesville, Texas, Brinslee Hartline of Dibble, Oklahoma, Cheyanne Hartline of Dibble, Oklahoma, her brothers, Kaleb Johnson of Gatesville, Texas, Dakota Hartline of Chickasha, Oklahoma, and Thomas Scott of Gatesville, Texas, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation for Madysun will be from 1:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, and 9:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Wilbourn Family Funeral Home located in Alex, Oklahoma.
A funeral service to honor the life of Madysun and her mother, Kimberly Hartline, is set to begin at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Dibble Middle School Gym in Dibble, Oklahoma, with Landon Lewis officiating. She will be laid to rest at the Dibble Cemetery in Dibble, Oklahoma, following the service.
Services are under the direction of Scott and Angel Wilbourn of Wilbourn Family Funeral Home in Alex, Oklahoma. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.wilbournfamilyfuneralhome.com
