ROSEBUD — Services for Roy Gene Schuetze, 78, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christian Fellowship Church in Ben Arnold with Curt Sullenberger officiating.
Burial will be in Burlington Cemetery.
Mr. Schuetze died Friday, June 18, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 25, 1943, in Cameron to Max and Otilda Kuhn Schuetze. He graduated from Rosebud High School. He attended Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene. He graduated from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. He married Barbara Pospisil on June 7, 2005. He was a farmer. He was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a daughter, Diana Schuetze.
Survivors include three stepdaughters, Barbara Edwards of Indiana, Frances Crain of Holland and Holly Pospisil of Temple; and a sister, Maxine Kalkbrenner of Temple.
Memorials may be made to Christian Fellowship Church, 142 Orth Street, Burlington, TX 76519.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.