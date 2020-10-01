Services for Joe David Johnson, 83, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home n Temple with the Rev. Larry Watkins officiating.
Mr. Johnson died Tuesday, Sept. 22, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 7, 1937, in Marion, S.C., to Joseph and Ruth Johnson. He was a high school graduate. He moved to Texas at a young age. He worked various jobs and retired from Mobil Chemical.
Survivors include a daughter, Debhorea Shelton of Temple; a sister, Ruth Johnson of West Palm Beach, Fla.; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.