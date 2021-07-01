Randy James Popp
It is with great sadness that the family of Randy James Popp of Holland announce his passing on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the young age of 56 years. Randy was born on April 6, 1965 to Fred and Frances Popp.
Randy had an easy going personality and was well loved by everyone. The constant life of the party, he loved making people laugh and had the natural ability to see the humor in all kinds of circumstances. He never declined the opportunity to create unforgettable memories. His pride and joy was the newest member of his family, his first grandchild, Lilliana. He treasured the moments he was able to spend with her. He blessed all who knew him with his positive outlook on life and will forever be in our hearts.
Randy will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Teresa; his children, Chelsea and husband, Joshua Stuart and sons, Dillon and Kyler, his precious granddaughter, Lilliana; his mother and husband, Frances and Edward Sula; his sisters, Marlene Wells and husband, Tony, Sharon Bemis and husband, Richie, and Beverly Peacock and husband, Gene.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Popp and brother, Russell Popp.
A memorial service honoring Randy’s life will be held at the Broecker Funeral Home in Salado, Texas. The viewing will be on Friday evening, July 2nd from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will follow on Saturday, July 3rd at 10 a.m. For additional information, please contact Broecker Funeral Home at 254-947-0066 or at www.broeckerfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary